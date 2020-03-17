Local restaurants offer free meals to children amid school closings – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Orders are going up and there is no charge on the tab.

"I just wanted to give back those kids who literally depend on those meals at school," said Nicole Christian, owner of Burger Grille.

Doors were closed on all public and private schools in Michigan on Mondays.

The mandate was issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and remains in effect for three weeks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While kids miss classes in the middle of closings, local restaurants come to make sure they don't miss a meal.

K-12 students were able to dine for a free hot breakfast at the Mighty Wing Shop on the west side of Detroit, where they stocked up on pancakes and bacon.

The Burger Grille at Schoolcraft served free takeaway burgers, chicken steaks, grilled cheese, and fries for lunch.

“I am a mother and I only know these hungry children. You know, even if you don't go to school if you have a full pantry, your pantry will be empty when the time comes for you to go back to school because you like to eat, "Christian said.

After a weekend of limited items in supermarkets in the wake of a public health crisis, parents say every meal is very helpful.

