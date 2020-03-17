Liverpool has the most valuable team in Europe, says study | Football news

Jurgen Klopp's team is the most valuable in Europe in the transfer market, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are also in the top 10.





The Liverpool team have a transfer value of £ 1.27 billion, according to CIES

%MINIFYHTML6f03000a1e77ead41d549f82f44f405a11% %MINIFYHTML6f03000a1e77ead41d549f82f44f405a12%

Liverpool has the most valuable team in the major leagues in Europe, according to a study by the CIES Football Observatory research group.

Jurgen Klopp's team is considered to be worth € 1.40bn (£ 1.28bn) in the transfer market, putting Premier League leaders at the top of the list ahead of their rivals. Manchester city, whose team is worth 1,361 billion euros (£ 1.24 billion).

Spanish giants Barcelona (£ 1.07bn) and Real Madrid (£ 1bn) are third and fourth respectively, with Chelsea (£ 917m) fifth despite being banned from signing players in last summer's transfer window.

Chelsea's youth team is considered the fifth most valuable in Europe

According to CIES, the value of the Chelsea team has "increased considerably,quot; due to the appearance of so many young players since FIFA banned them.

Manchester United & # 39; s The team is the sixth most valuable (£ 916 million), while Tottenham is ninth (£ 716 million), despite their recent struggles and despite José Mourinho's insistence that they do not have a team strong enough to to work.

Arsenal They are the highest English club in the ranking at 15th place (568 million pounds), while third place in the Premier League Leicester they are 16 (£ 562m).

Manchester United sits sixth in the CIES ranking

Bundesliga suit SC Paderborn They are at the bottom of the table, their squad is valued at just £ 34 million, while the lowest ranked English club is crystal Palace (£ 173m), just behind Sheffield United, who are flying high on the Premier League table despite having a team valued at just £ 174m.

Rankings are based on the value of the players and use a number of variables including age, performance, career progression, and length of contract.

The most valuable player in Europe's major leagues is Paris Saint Germain ahead Kylian Mbappe, which has a transfer value of over £ 227 million.