Lionsgate Takes "Antebellum", "Run" and "Spiral" Release Schedule: Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0bf4ffa2949aac547cc4c5f69372fe3111% %MINIFYHTML0bf4ffa2949aac547cc4c5f69372fe3112%

Not a surprise here, but Lionsgate has an undated horror photo Antebellum, Sarah Paulson's thriller run and Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson MOUNTAIN RANGE chapter Spiral.

The photos will remain undated for the time being as Lionsgate evaluates next steps, dates and strategies to retrieve the titles once the nation's exhibition infrastructure returns to normal.

%MINIFYHTML0bf4ffa2949aac547cc4c5f69372fe3113% %MINIFYHTML0bf4ffa2949aac547cc4c5f69372fe3114%

Antebellum premiered on April 24, run was set for May 8 and Spiral It was set for May 15.