Lions Take Out Stunner In Philadelphia 27-24 – Up News Info Detroit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jamal Agnew quickly made up for two fumbles and the defense went ahead of Detroit when special teams nearly ruined it.

%MINIFYHTMLb0a6a55faaa66e9fe19471e35337cdbe11% %MINIFYHTMLb0a6a55faaa66e9fe19471e35337cdbe12%

Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Agnew returned a 100-yard kickoff to score and the Lions held a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"It's good to get wins without playing your best football," said Stafford. "We are not playing our best, we are still fighting." Finding ways to win as you improve as a team is a good thing. "

The Eagles had a chance after Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:53 left. Rasul Douglas returned him to Lions 22, but an illegal block at Jenkins returned him to midfield.

In the fourth and fifth, Darren Sproles caught a pass for a first attempt, but was called in by Philadelphia's third offensive pass interference. Wentz's deep pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete with 41 seconds remaining. The rookie catcher said he should have caught him.

"It is the moment when you ask and dream," said Arcega-Whiteside. "I have to make the play."

The Lions (2-0-1) remain undefeated and the Eagles (1-2) have lost two in a row.

Agnew had Detroit start running the distance after Philadelphia jumped 3-0. He fixed the errors in the first two games.

"I owe it to my teammates and coaching staff for staying with me," he said.

Lions coach Matt Patricia felt Agnew would break in.

"I was working and I was grinding," said Patricia. "Give him all the credit in the world."

Jones had six catches for 116 yards, including a 12-yard TD catch that extended Detroit's lead to 27-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Carson Wentz threw a couple of touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor, but fell short in a fight in the fourth and 8 at the end of the fourth.

The Eagles' injury-depleted offense missing its two leading receivers was neglected.

Miles Sanders and Agholor lost fumbles, there were some falls and wide receiver Mack Hollins committed two penalties for pass interference.

"I can't make excuses," said Agholor. "We had opportunities. We have to make plays. "

Wentz clearly missed DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery as the receivers struggled to open up. Jackson did not play due to an injury to the abdomen and Jeffery has a calf strain.

The Eagles reduced it to 27-24 when Wentz threw a 2-yard TD pass to Agholor with 6:59 remaining. Penalties cost Lions on that journey. A late hit on Wentz against Trey Flowers extended it and an unnecessary rough call to Jarrad Davis moved the ball to 5.

Wentz threw a 20-yard TD pass to Agholor in the third quarter. But the Lions responded with the Stafford TD to Jones.

Kerryon Johnson's 1-yard TD run gave the Lions a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.

Sanders lost the ball twice on one trip and Detroit recovered the second. That led to Prater's 25-yard field goal and a 17-10 lead.

Jordan Howard ran from 1 after Wentz ran 19 yards on third and 6, giving the Eagles a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.

FIRST

Agnew had the first kickoff return for a score this season. There were five in the NFL last year.

THE REMATCH

Patricia was on the other end of the line as New England defensive coordinator when Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Family enemy

Stafford is now 2-1 against Jim Schwartz, the Eagles defensive coordinator who was a first-year head coach when Detroit selected the No. 1 quarterback overall in 2009.

LOST CALL

Sanders had his helmet ripped off when he returned home when Miles Killebrew tied him up with the clothes, who also grabbed the mask and spun it around. There was no penalty called. The blatant foul was almost as obvious as nonintervention on the interference pass in the Rams-Saints NFC championship game. Todd Prukop was the background judge for both games.

QUICK START

The Eagles scored 10 points in the first quarter after scoring just 20 combined points in the previous 12 first quarters.

INJURIES

Lions: DT Mike Daniels (foot) left in the first quarter and did not return and Slay (hamstrings) came out in the third quarter.

Eagles: CB Ronald Darby (hamstrings) and LT Andre Dillard (knee) left in the first half.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Lions: Host Kansas City next Sunday. The Chiefs won the previous match 45-10 on November 1, 2015, but the Lions have won the last two times at home.

Eagles: In Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers have won five of the last six meetings, including a 53-20 loss at Lambeau Field on November 16, 2014.

© 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.