Lily Allen Sad, her young children are terrified by the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193411% %MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193412%

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Smile & # 39; reveals that eight-year-old Ethel and seven-year-old Marnie were initially & # 39; really excited & # 39; about the COVID-19 outbreak, but now they are concerned about the closure and the food.

Up News Info –

Coronavirus concerns became real for the singer Iily Allen – Your children are panicking about the health crisis.

The "Smile" singer shares the children Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper, and although they were initially "really excited" about the COVID-19 outbreak, asking lots of questions to keep up. Informed, they're just worried right now, and it's starting to bother Mom.

%MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193413% %MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193414%

Posting an Instagram Live video over the weekend (March 14-15), Lily admitted that she felt like a "bad person" for attending the Cheltenham horse racing meeting in England on Friday, adding: "I'm just doing what Boris Johnson (UK Prime Minister) had told us to do. Did I think it was herd immunity or something?"

%MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193415% %MINIFYHTML9170d541061dd96291e3442f8958193416%

But Lily explained that her oldest daughter, Ethel, is now taking the pandemic very seriously.

"My poor daughter Ethel is at a slumber party and just called me at 10.30pm. She said, 'Mom, if they lock us up, will I have to stay at her (friend's) house forever? & # 39; "

Explaining that she and her family are in "self-isolation," Lily continued, "It is very sad to hear the panic in her voice. It is sad."

And she says children are terrified to see empty shelves in local supermarkets as a result of people buying panic items like toilet paper and canned food.

"Now they are afraid," he shared. "They go to the store and they have no food left. It is a legitimate concern for them, well, for all of us, and we really don't have an explanation of how long it will be or when it will be. It will end (sic)," shared the hitmaker "Lost My Mind", admitting that she also became concerned.

"With this, I don't know what I'm doing. I have no idea. The whole thing sucks," he said.

And she's even thinking of taking her kids out of school, posing the question on her Instagram story timeline: "Does anyone know how to educate kids at home? Thank you."

Lily Allen seemed to plan to put her children in a home school.

Although many American states and several countries have already closed schools, bars, clubs, restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms, the UK has been slow to do the same, but at a press conference on Monday night, Johnson finally urged residents avoid all "non-essential" social contact "for 12 weeks. However, schools did not close.

He said, "Now is the time for everyone to stop having non-essential contact with each other and stop traveling unnecessarily. We need people to start working from home where they can. And they should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and others. social places. "

The death toll in the UK from COVID-19 reached 55 on Monday. Half of all cases of the disease in the UK have been reported in London.