Lil Uzi Vert approaches the artist who accuses him of plagiarism for the cover of & # 39; That Way & # 39;

The Spitter & # 39; Sauce It Up & # 39; He has responded to a Korean artist's claim that the rapper stole his work for the album cover, promising that he will compensate the artist for the inspiring work.

Lil Uzi Vert he's talking about accusations of plagiarism. A little over a week after releasing the album "Eternal Atake" that included an additional song "That Way", the rapper "Sauce It Up" was accused of copying the work of a South Korean artist for the cover of the song, but He was quick to get it. up to your mistake

On Saturday, March 14, the artist identified as Tae Tae took to Instagram to post a side-by-side photo of his original work and the cover of "That Way." "I am very upset that I have to write such an article," he wrote in his post. "I saw the last album cover of Lil Uzi Vert and it was very similar to my painting."

"My photo was published on my blog six years ago, and it is possible to use it for profile photos or for non-commercial purposes, but it is not allowed to use anything else," the artist continued. "Now I'm very embarrassed and I don't want to let it go."

Noticing the similarities, fans flooded Tae Tae's post with comments calling for Uzi. Without turning a blind eye to the issue, the 25-year-old rapper liked the post and replied, "Hey, I'm not a bad person or a thief. I get very inspired if you want money, I'll have my team contact you and give you money. Signed. Baby Pluto Ps You are a great artist. "

The "20 minute" rapper continued in a follow-up response: "Just because he's famous doesn't mean he's going to ignore the problem or put money in." He also explained: "I want to help in all the areas that I love art, it is the only thing that keeps me well and level".

Apparently, Uzi took his offer seriously, as Tae Tae, whose real name is Tae Yeon Lee, confirmed that the musician's team contacted him. "We are currently talking to the management of Lil Uzi and there is no conclusion on compensation," he told the Daily Dot. "I will take legal action if the communication is not good."

Although his artwork was being copied, the artist claimed he had no bad blood on Uzi. "I'm not in a bad mood. I don't hate Lil Uzi," he noted. "But I had to insist on my rights to work this way and I'm a little tired."

Meanwhile, the animator behind the cover of "That Way," Artxstic, also responded to Tae Tae's accusation. Sharing a snapshot of the plagiarism news, he wrote in an Instagram Story post: "This guy covered the whole ordeal pretty well. No, I'm not mad at Uzi and yes, I'm going to make the original artist happy."

Apparently receiving hatred for the problem, Artxstic then returned to social media with a statement: "I learn from my mistakes, I will post especially when everyone calms down and listens instead of criticizing me for a mistake I have made. I have been earning a lot I hate, nor ** how to send things like telling me to kill myself in my email, it's crazy, I'm young, I'm human, I make mistakes, I'm trying to fix things. "