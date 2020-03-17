Leyton Orient sparks 128 FIFA 20 team tournament amid soccer suspension | Football news

Draw for the massive FIFA tournament with clubs from 16 countries to be held on Wednesday; Andros Townsend will represent the Crystal Palace





Andros Townsend to represent Crystal Palace in massive FIFA 20 game

Manchester City, Ajax, Rome and Sydney FC are among an international series of soccer clubs that have entered a massive impromptu FIFA 20 tournament organized by Leyton Orient.

As soccer was largely stopped over the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak, the social media accounts of various clubs offered their own imaginative ways to fill the sport's inevitable void, including Connect Four games.

On Sunday night, League Two team Leyton Orient challenged 63 other teams to join them in a FIFA 20 knockout tournament, but an overwhelming response led him to expand to a field of 128 clubs, called # UltimateQuaranTeam.

Each club will choose a representative, either a first-team player or a club fan, for their team and will play as their side in FIFA.

🚨 GREET YOUR CONTAINERS! Here is the complete list of 128 teams competing in the #UltimateQuaranTeam Cup! Represented: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇹🇷🇺🇸🇫🇷🇳🇱🇬🇷🇦🇺 🇦🇹🇵🇹🇪🇸🇮🇹 🇩🇰 🇧🇪 The draw will take place on * Wednesday * now; more information to follow. Who do you make as the favorite then? 🤔 👇 pic.twitter.com/FYX78hMm2P – Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 16, 2020

Most teams have yet to reveal who their representative will be, but Crystal Palace has confirmed that winger Andros Townsend will play for them.

In total, 16 different countries are represented, with the potential for an "Orlando clash,quot; across the continent between the South African team Orlando Pirates and the MLS team Orlando City.

The draw, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was delayed to Wednesday and will air live, while Oriente's Twitter account even asked. Sky Sports Presenter Laura Woods to introduce it.