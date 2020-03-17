LEGO bricks last almost forever in the ocean, and that's bad news: BGR

LEGO bricks have the potential to last up to 1,300 years if they end up in Earth's oceans.

Plastic toys are incredibly durable, but that makes them an absolute nightmare when it comes to ocean pollution.

LEGO bricks last for centuries if discarded in the ocean, polluting the environment for generations and generations of marine life. According to a new study led by researchers at the University of Plymouth and published in the journal. Environmental pollution. Thick, colorful plastic blocks are washed regularly on beaches, and now science tells us how long they can survive in Earth's oceans.

According to the researchers, and according to the study of the LEGO bricks that have already spent years in the ocean before ending up on the beaches, the toys could last up to 1,300 years before completely decomposing.

Everyone loves LEGO building blocks, unless they accidentally step on one in the middle of the night, of course, but they're a total nightmare when it comes to pollution. They are small, made of extremely durable plastic, and can be easily lost. Because of this, they often end up in the ocean. Once there, they can hold on for a long, long time.

"LEGO is one of the most popular children's toys ever and part of its appeal has always been its durability," Dr. Andrew Turner, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "It is specifically designed for playing and manipulating it, so it may not be particularly surprising that, despite potentially being at sea for decades, it was not significantly worn. However, the full scope of its durability was even a surprise for us ”.

For their study, the researchers involved in the study collected discarded LEGO bricks that were found off the coast of England. Local environmental groups, including the LEGO Lost At Sea Project, have amassed a large and troublesome collection of thousands of LEGO pieces found on the beaches. It's unclear exactly how LEGO chunks often end up in the ocean, though it's not hard to imagine that the little plastic toys are brought in by youngsters during beach outings and then left behind or lost.

Scientists studied a total of 50 LEGO pieces that landed on land. The researchers examined the extent to which the bricks had decomposed, weighing and measuring them to determine how much mass each brick had lost over time. Those bricks were compared to undamaged pieces believed to have been produced at approximately the same time. Ultimately, the team determined that the bricks could last a minimum of 100 years in the ocean, but possibly up to 1,300.

"The pieces we tested were smoothed out and discolored, and some of the structures fractured and fragmented, suggesting that in addition to the pieces that remain intact, they could also decompose into microplastics," Turner says. "Again, it emphasizes the importance of people disposing of used items properly to ensure they don't pose potential problems for the environment."

Image source: Andrew Turner, University of Plymouth