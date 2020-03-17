Legendary actor Stuart Whitman dies at 92

TMZ learned that Stuart Whitman, the legendary actor who was most famous for his work during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, passed away. The media claims that the 92-year-old actor died at his California home in Monetico on Monday.

A friend who spoke to the publication claimed that the actor had been intermittently admitted to hospitals, but especially in recent months due to skin cancer that eventually traveled to his bloodstream.

Friends and family surrounded Mr. Whitman when he passed away. Fans of the iconic actor know that he starred in many different movies and dramas, including westerns with the equally iconic John Wayne. They worked together on the 1961 film, The Comancheros.

The last time Whitman worked on a movie was twenty years ago in The president's man, starring Chuck Norris. According to TMZ, Whitman had around 150 credits to his name during his long and illustrious acting career. Whitman had been married three times to his third wife, whom he had married since 1993.

In addition to his acting career, he later earned him an Oscar for The brand, Stuart served in the United States Army during World War II and was also a boxer. His experience in the military and also as a boxer helped him foster an image of an actor turned hard guy.

Mr. Whitman had one son with his second wife and four children with his first wife. This is not the only loss in the entertainment community in recent weeks. On February 15, Todd Malm confirmed that Reba McEntire went to her social media to update her fans about her mother's health.

McEntire revealed that her mother died at 94 years old, and UPI was the first to appear in the country music star's post.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, it is worth mentioning that neither Reba's mother nor Stuart Whitman died of complications from a COVID-19 infection.



