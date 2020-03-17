Leading Technology Platforms Say They Are "Combating Fraud and Misinformation Together,quot; About COVID-19

A group of the largest technology companies in the United States say they have come together in a commitment to combat fraud and misinformation related to the coronavirus. The group includes Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube. The seven companies sent a joint statement Monday night announcing the effort.

"We are working closely together on COVID-19's response efforts," the joint statement reads. "We are helping millions of people to stay connected as we jointly combat fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevate authorized content on our platforms, and share critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world." . We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe. "

The technology industry is working closely together in coordination with government health agencies around the world in COVID-19 response efforts. Read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/Xn0fhyJLXm – Google public policy (@googlepubpolicy) March 17, 2020

It is not clear what the joint effort will consist of; Not all participating companies initially said what they are committing to do or how this could affect existing moderation policies. But erroneous information related to the coronavirus has spread on Internet platforms since the outbreak began last December. Tech companies have been proactive than usual in eliminating scams to combat fraud and other abuses, such as price increases and fake coronavirus cures, but the problem is unprecedented in its complexity and scope.

Last week, representatives of Silicon Valley companies met with the Trump administration to discuss steps they could take as an industry to combat misinformation about the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post. Representatives of companies like Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and Cisco spoke to management, but not all of these companies signed the joint statement Monday night.

Twitter said The edge It will begin to provide advertising credits to non-governmental organizations to drive public health campaigns and warned that its high restraint efforts could lead to some application "mistakes,quot;.

Earlier today, the White House was forced to debunk a rumor circulating on social media that President Donald Trump was considering a national shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. Other false rumors have included the shutdown of the New York subway system and a bogus list of medical advice purporting to be from Stanford University, amid a near-constant wave of misinformation, hoaxes and fake coronavirus cures spreading by Amazon, Twitter, Reddit, YouTube and other platforms.