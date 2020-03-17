LAUSD to Offer Takeout Meals Instead of Opening Family Resource Centers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With new and increasingly stringent restrictions on social distancing in the effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, LAUSD has scrapped its plans to open Family Resource Centers and will instead work to establish take-away centers.

When they announced the closure of the nation's second largest district, officials initially planned to open 40 Family Resource Centers, where children could study and find hot food. But now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends canceling meetings of 10 people or much more than planned, district officials are now on Plan C.

"At this time, state and local public health and safety officials cannot assure us that it will be safe for children and adults in Family Centers to provide care for children at these sites," Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement to the district.

The new plan will be to open a total of 60 Grab and Go Food Centers starting Wednesday between 7 and 10 a.m., where each child will receive two meals, in any of the available centers.

Other school districts, such as Pasadena Unified, are also offering meals in a traffic situation.