Laura Marano reveals what's in her bag

Ever wonder what is in a celebrity bag?
And most importantly, what essentials do they carry to make sure they're always camera-ready? Well, if you were curious, singer and actress Laura MaranoThe bag is packed with everything one would need to stay healthy and connected.
In addition to the typical basic elements of a bag, such as a wallet and a phone, Laura shared exclusively with E! Notify all the essential elements of beauty that you carry with you to keep your skin radiant. With little time to put on makeup between growing up in her singing and acting careers, the Netflix star Saving Zoe Revealed First Aid Coconut Skin Softening Primer Moisturizing Transport Concealer and Moisturizer is a must!
"First Aid Beauty products have to do with hydration and smoothing of the skin, which has honestly changed my game, and I know it has been for many people," the singer shared with us.
First Austin and Ally Star recently took her love for First Aid Beauty products to another level by partnering with the brand for the FAB AID initiative. The campaign aims to help recent college graduates with student debt to help them succeed in their post-college efforts.
"His FAB AID initiative is also going to change the rules of the game for many. When I first heard that First Aid Beauty was pledging at least $ 1 million dollars to help current graduates get rid of their student loans, a problem that It completely overwhelms me. Generation: I knew I had to get involved, "explained the graduate of the University of Southern California.
Scroll below to see all the products Laura carries with her every day!
FAB AID Ultra Repair Limited Edition First Aid Repair Cream
"My hands need a little love with all the hand sanitizer and so on," Laura explained. Fortunately, First Aid Beauty has a cream for that!
First aid Beauty Coconut skin Smoothie Moisturizing Primer
—Mike Vulpo report
