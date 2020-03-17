Laura Marano reveals what's in her bag

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Ever wonder what is in a celebrity bag?

And most importantly, what essentials do they carry to make sure they're always camera-ready? Well, if you were curious, singer and actress Laura MaranoThe bag is packed with everything one would need to stay healthy and connected.

In addition to the typical basic elements of a bag, such as a wallet and a phone, Laura shared exclusively with E! Notify all the essential elements of beauty that you carry with you to keep your skin radiant. With little time to put on makeup between growing up in her singing and acting careers, the Netflix star Saving Zoe Revealed First Aid Coconut Skin Softening Primer Moisturizing Transport Concealer and Moisturizer is a must!

"First Aid Beauty products have to do with hydration and smoothing of the skin, which has honestly changed my game, and I know it has been for many people," the singer shared with us.