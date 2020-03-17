LAPD puts detectives on street patrol and closes front offices due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday that it would put half of its detectives on street patrol and shut down their reception operations in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, LAPD said it would deploy 50% of the area's detective workforce for uniformed patrol duties to conduct what the department called high-visibility patrols in critical locations across the city.

RELATED: Los Angeles Mayor: City Withdrawing Parking Tickets, Improving Emergency System

%MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e13% %MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e14%

The department emphasized that this was not a response to any specific high criminal activity, but was done with great caution to ensure the safety of residents and store operators who may be dealing with very large crowds.

%MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e15% %MINIFYHTMLc258e85ed09abab0bb49d6069b8c9a1e16%

Along with the increase in uniformed officers, LAPD said it was shutting down all reception and helpdesk services throughout the city in an effort to ensure social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are still some departments that require in-person meetings that will remain open, including vehicle / property releases, child custody exchanges, attorney visits with detainees, and bail / bond releases.

RELATED: Governor Gavin Newsom Calls for Protection Against Evictions and Foreclosures

For other concerns, LAPD has asked the public to send an email to their station instead of speaking to officers in person. The emails for the 21 LAPD districts are below: