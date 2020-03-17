Landmark temporarily closes all theaters due to coronavirus – Deadline

Landmark Theaters said Monday it will close all venues for precautionary reasons in the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Landmark said: “All Landmark theaters are temporarily closed as of midnight tonight. This decision allows our staff to remain at home during this critical time. We will get in touch when we plan to reopen. We hope everyone stays safe during this time and we hope to see you soon at the cinema! ”

%MINIFYHTMLe201ddd8f39be49a49220a4740f8308111% %MINIFYHTMLe201ddd8f39be49a49220a4740f8308112%

Founded in 1974, Landmark is best known for playing independent and foreign films. Since its inception, the theater chain has grown to 49 theaters in 27 markets.

The news of Landmark's closure comes after Regal Cinemas announced it would close all locations starting March 17 until further notice. Regal is the second largest chain in the US. USA With 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states, it is the first major chain of the top 3 to close. More theater chains are expected to follow.

On Sunday, New York City and Los Angeles announced that they would close all cinemas and entertainment venues in an effort to curb the coronavirus.