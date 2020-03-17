%MINIFYHTML1c3be12007d9b0be6aae19288ed1ac8111% %MINIFYHTML1c3be12007d9b0be6aae19288ed1ac8112%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has filed documents to evict Joe Germanotta's ArtBird and Whiskey Bar for his refusal to pay rent until authorities dealt with his homeless problem.

Lady GagaHis father was ordered to close his Grand Central Terminal restaurant and move out because of his refusal to pay rent due to the station's homeless problem.

Metro-North bosses have threatened Joe Germanotta with eviction, claiming he owes them $ 260,000 (£ 212,000).

But he insists that the homeless at the food contest have really affected business at his ArtBird and Whiskey Bar, and refuses to pay until authorities at the Grand Central Terminal help clean up the place.

On Monday (March 16), the heads of the transit agency submitted documents requesting an eviction to close the Germanotta business.

"I have been extremely expressive about the situation in the Contest and it is clear that my actions have provoked a retaliatory response and harassment by the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), instead of the effective remedial action that we were seeking", Joe told the New York Post.

He is also upset that the threat of eviction fell on the same day that New York City officials ruled that Big Apple restaurants, including his own, could only serve takeout in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

"It is reprehensible that this restaurant operator, who stopped paying rent long ago, tried to use a public health crisis to justify his absurd position," MTA spokesman Tim Minton said in a statement. "We hope that by the time New York is back to normal, the public will have a quality tenant who pays the rent."