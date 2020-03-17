Lady GaGa admits thinking about keeping "stupid love" after escape

Instagram

In addition to sharing his thoughts on the online leak of his new single, hitmaker & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; He talks about spending two days in the California desert to film his music video.

Lady Gaga it almost took months of preparation after a demo of his single "Stupid Love" leaked online.

The singer dropped the song, the lead single from her upcoming album "Chromatica," last month, but, after the song leaked online in January, GaGa almost kept the song entirely.

"There was a minute when my manager and I, Bobby, were talking: 'Shall we change the single? & # 39;" he said. "We had just spent months and months developing this video and choreography. And I said & # 39; No! & # 39;"

"Do you know why? Because the song, when it is mixed, mastered and finished with the images, and everything I have to say about it, when all those things come together at the same time, that will be the work of art that I am making Not a leak. "

Along with the launch, GaGa released an accompanying music video, shot entirely on an iPhone, with Gaga as the warrior leader, attempting to unite various tribes.

The star recalled filming the clip with 50 dancers for two days in a row in the California desert, before reflecting: "The damn thing lasts three and a half minutes!"

"I want you to imagine people dancing eight to 10 hours straight," he explained. "I saw them work very hard: blood and sweat. Scratches from dancing in the desert or being hit in the eye by a stallion that hit them in the face. They are breathing sand, they cannot see. The conditions alone were ridiculous."

"I said to the dancers before we went into the desert, 'This could be the hardest thing you have ever done, and if not, I did it wrong. But you can do it, and when you remember this time, you will remember what strong you are. "