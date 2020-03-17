LA Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness Close All Gyms Nationwide – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Tens of thousands of people will have to find creative ways to stay fit after LA Fitness and 24 Hour Fitness chains of gyms closed all their clubs across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on its website, Irvine-based LA Fitness said it would close its nearly 700 clubs in the US. USA And Canada from Monday until at least April 1.

%MINIFYHTML94539455f7dbf045becace928544dc2113% %MINIFYHTML94539455f7dbf045becace928544dc2114%

Meanwhile, 24 Hour Fitness also announced that, starting at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, its more than 430 clubs would also be closed indefinitely.

%MINIFYHTML94539455f7dbf045becace928544dc2115% %MINIFYHTML94539455f7dbf045becace928544dc2116%

Both companies said that during the shutdown, members would have their memberships extended to cover the time the clubs were closed.

RELATED: Beverly Hills Closes All Retail Stores on Rodeo Drive; Close bars, clubs

On Sunday, the city of Los Angeles ordered the closure of all gyms, cinemas, and live entertainment venues, along with bars and nightclubs that do not serve food. Restaurants can only be open for takeout and delivery orders.

On Monday, Los Angeles County did the same with a similar order for its 88 unincorporated cities and communities. Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Glendale issued similar edicts.

There are now 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, including one death.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.