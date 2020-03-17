LA, Burbank close animal shelters due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

Angelenos seeking to adopt a pet will have to wait patiently for at least several weeks after the city and county of Los Angeles closed their 13 animal shelters in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

THE. Animal Services (LAAS) announced Monday that its six shelters will be closed until at least March 31.

Animals currently in the shelters will continue to be fed and cared for by staff. However, the public will not be able to visit the shelters or adopt a dog or cat during this time.

In addition, LAAS is asking that all residents not deliver pets during this time. If you find a lost pet, you are asked to try to take care of it at home.

Animal control officers will continue to respond to reports of animal cruelty or dangerous pets.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (ACC) also closed its seven shelters indefinitely on Monday, and will not accept deliveries of pets.

"Please note that during this time, no animal will be euthanized unless it is irretrievably suffering, dangerous or unable to eat without assistance," ACC said in a statement.

Pet adoptions will be by appointment only during this time, the county said. To make an appointment, call your local shelter.

The Burbank Animal Shelter will be closed until at least April 6. Anyone who finds a lost pet during this time can call the shelter and arrange to be picked up. There will be no adoptions available during this time.

All adoption centers of the Los Angeles Nonprofit Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (spcaLA) are also closed.