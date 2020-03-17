Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins leaving the Patriots

%MINIFYHTML7a23a583db10b6bec109a3fcdf93235a11% %MINIFYHTML7a23a583db10b6bec109a3fcdf93235a12%

Not all "Boogeymen,quot; members will return to the Patriots next season.

Linebacker Jamie Collins would have agreed a three-year, $ 30 million deal with the Detroit Lions, while linebacker Kyle Van Noy would have agreed a four-year, $ 51 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Van Noy thanked the Patriots via Twitter on Monday night. After the Lions traded him and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick, Van Noy played three and a half seasons in New England and won two Super Bowl titles.

Thanks NE !! Forever grateful !! Legendary!!! ✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/sNbc9WNUNG – Kyle Van Noy (@ KVN_03) March 17, 2020

Both Collins and Van Noy are meeting with former Patriots defensive players as Matt Patricia, who was the New England defensive coordinator for six seasons, including three-and-a-half with Collins, trains the Lions and Brian Flores, who was de facto coordinating defender after Patricia's departure – trains the Dolphins. The Detroit defense also features former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, while Miami includes former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe.

Without Collins and Van Noy, Don’ta Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley are the only linebackers on the list who are still under contract. Captain Elandon Roberts is a pending free agent, as is linebacker / defensive end Shilique Calhoun.

The Patriots selected Collins with the 52nd overall pick in 2013. He started for three and a half seasons before coach Bill Belichick traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick. After being released by the Browns in May 2019, Collins returned to New England with a one-year contract.

Collins recorded 81 team tackles, as well as seven team sacks last season. He also had three interceptions and three forced fumbles.