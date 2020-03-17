Kumail Nanjiani explains concern that wife is potentially at risk amid a coronavirus pandemic

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Thanking Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for "doing the right thing," the "Stuber" actor tells his followers that it is his "responsibility to protect at-risk groups."

Kumail Nanjiani He has begged Americans to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus since his wife, Emily V. Gordon, is immunocompromised.

Shortly after the couple, who married in 2007, began dating, Gordon fell seriously ill and was put into a medically induced coma before being diagnosed with adult-onset Still's disease, an experience the couple immortalized in his hit movie. "The great sick"

In his Twitter feed, the comedian voiced his fears about the pandemic coronavirus, Covid-19, and asked fans to follow advice to avoid large public groups, explaining that he is concerned that his wife may be at risk because of her fight. passed with Autoimmune disorder.

"People get mad and upset when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay and avoid crowds," he tweeted Sunday, March 15. "My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised. Go ahead and stop following me. I'll be tweeting about this until I have zero followers."

Kumail Nanjiani explained how his wife is at great risk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Calling on the public to help curb the spread of the virus, he also wrote: "Please do not go to restaurants and bars. Stay away from the crowds. It is our responsibility to protect those in risk groups. We will definitely be locked up. but we can help #FlattenTheCurve. "

The star also praised Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's plan to close all bars, restaurants and gyms starting Monday, thanking him for "doing the right thing."

He asked everyone to help flatten the curve amid the pandemic.

After his tweets, the "Stuber"The actor received the support of several of his fellow stars, including Elijah Wood, Brandon RouthY "Baby Driver"director Edgar Wright.