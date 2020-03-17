Kriti Sanon gains 15 kg for her role in Mimi

Kriti Sanon has been very excited about her upcoming movie, Mimi, which is the official Hindi remake of the Marathi movie, Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The actress has gone the extra mile to play her part in the movie where she plays an aspiring actress, who ends up becoming a surrogate mother. Kriti meets with his Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar at Mimi. For his character in the movie, Kriti had gained 15 kg and is now on a mission to get in shape for the next one.

Speaking about how she managed to gain 15kg, Kriti told a daily leader, "I didn't think I would be able to do this because I've always been skinny. In fact, I can eat everything from pizza to pasta to dal makhani because I'm blessed with a good metabolism. I hope I haven't lost that because of this movie. But there were days when I had to eat even when it was full. So when I see the difference, all that effort my character made on screen, I feel satisfied today ".

And now that her part of looking healthier is over, the fight has begun to get her back in shape and ready to take on this challenge. She said, “Now the fight is getting back into shape and having a great body again. Eliminating additional calories can be quite tedious. I hadn't even worked in the past few months, so even my mobility had been reduced. "

Kriti also spoke about her upcoming movie after Mimi, which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. She said, "Mimi's last schedule was intense and hectic, so I'm looking forward to this crazy comedy. The timing is perfect and I'm excited to team up with Raj (Rajkummar Rao) after Bareilly Ki Barfi and also work with great actors like Mr. Paresh Rawal and Mrs. Dimple (Kapadia). "

That sure sounds like a gift, Kriti. We wish you all the luck!