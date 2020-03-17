Kris Jenner undergoing coronavirus test after being in contact with Lucian Grainge, who has a positive disease

%MINIFYHTML2a54e8e9c5c09259e9a3636207ea969611% %MINIFYHTML2a54e8e9c5c09259e9a3636207ea969612%

Kris Jenner No risk when it comes to exposure to the coronavirus. Two weeks after attending UMG CEO Lucian Grainge's birthday party, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"It was revealed that Star had taken the test silently.

"Kris Jenner was screened for coronaviruses after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge's birthday party a couple of weeks ago," a source told ET Online about the matter. "Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive to get tested."

Although "she was not ill and had no symptoms," the 64-year-old mother of Kim Kardashian She reportedly wanted to be sure that she had not contracted the virus. According to the source, "Fortunately it was negative for the coronavirus."

On Monday, March 16, Kris expressed her appreciation to the medical staff for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis. "Thank you to ALL of our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses for their dedication and service during this time," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Stay nice, be sure, we are in this together."

As for Lucian, the president of Universal Music is being treated for coronavirus at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Before the diagnosis, the music executive threw a 60th birthday party at the Madison Club at La Quinta in Palm Springs, California. Guests in attendance included Apple CEO Tim Cooke, music manager Irving Azoff and British billionaire Philip Green.

Several other high-profile stars weren't as lucky as Kris. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Y Olga Kurylenko All have been positive for the virus. On Monday March 16, "Luther"star Idris Elba He announced via Twitter that he has also contracted the virus. Although he claimed that "so far he has no symptoms," he was quarantined and advised others to stay home.