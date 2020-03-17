Kodak Black Shades Megan Thee Stallion: Claims that came up with the phrase "Drive The Boat,quot;

%MINIFYHTML22c80554097704ad7b2c54859a513a6511% %MINIFYHTML22c80554097704ad7b2c54859a513a6512%

Despite being currently incarcerated until at least 2022, Kodak Black still finds time to explore social media and offer his opinions on specific issues. She reportedly found out about Megan Thee Stallion's last interview where she stated that she created the popular phrase "drive the boat," but Kodak denies those claims and says it occurred to her.

During her first year in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion quickly popularized the term "driving the boat,quot; to describe pouring cognac directly into someone's mouth straight out of the bottle. When Meg made a recent appearance on the daytime talk show "Strahan, Sara, and Keke," she took credit for creating the phrase during a game with the show's presenters.

It was then that Kodak officially entered the chat and let him know that he did not appreciate her taking credit for something he originated. He took Instagram directly to vent his irritation.

He wrote:

"I really want to go wrong with Lil One, but I still have this shit ** #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat,quot;

In case you need an overhaul, Kodak Black coined "driving the ship,quot; in February 2019 in a post on his Instagram story where he was on a real ship, wearing a life jacket when he uttered, "Let me drive the ship." The clip quickly went viral and Kodak fans were ready to tip Megan off to credit who started it.

As of now, Megan has not responded to Kodak's criticism.

