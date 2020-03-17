Kim Kardashian tweets Frenzy about lobster video

Instagram

Hours after the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Sharing a video of the animal walking down its street, one person even creates a fake lobster Twitter account.

Kim Kardashian She was baffled on Monday (March 16, 20) after discovering a lobster walking down her street.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a video of the crustacean walking on the road in Calabasas, California, writing next to him: "I just got confused how a lobster walks down my street in Calabasas! What's going on?!?!?!"

A few minutes after Kim posted the clip, a Twitter account had been created for the lobster, named @calabasaslobster.

His tweets included "taking a walk" and "Wtf I think I just stopped by Kim K.'s house."

"I like 1,000 and I'm going to bite Kanye," he tweeted later.

It is unclear at this time who is running the account.

While many of Kim's followers were stunned by his discovery, others suggested that the creature looked more like a crayfish than a lobster.