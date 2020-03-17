Kim Kardashian shares new photo of Sweet Baby Psalm West as family hunters search for coronavirus

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable photo of her youngest son, 10-month-old Psalm West, as the family continues to duck due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kardashians have been practicing safe habits since the first Coronavirus cases in California, and a video of Kim freaking out after Khloe coughed went viral, as reported by Nick Markus. Kim and Kanye take no chances when it comes to the health and safety of their four children, and it seems that the couple enjoy spending family time together.

The coronavirus certainly hit close to home when Kris Jenner had to be tested after attending Lucian Grainge's 60th birthday party. Grainge is the CEO of Universal Music Group and has tested positive for the deadly virus. Fortunately, Kris Jenner received the go-ahead, but that doesn't mean there is room for her to let her guard down. Kardashians and Jenners continue to take the Coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Since Kim shared the photo of baby Psalm, the demand for his pajamas and the small bison blanket that was next to his head in the crib have increased.

You can check out the adorable photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 162.9 million Instagram followers below. Kim shared the following title.

My baby is so handsome and sweet 🤍

Born May 10, 2019, many say Psalm West is the living image of his father Kanye West. Salmo always seems to have a smile on his face and, while resting in his crib, he put his hand to his mouth, presumably sucking his thumb. He was wearing the Friendly Bears Zip Pajamas with Burt’s Bees Baby feet. Pajamas cost approximately $ 27 and can often be found for less.

In addition to his pajamas, fans have wanted to know what kind of little blankets were in his crib. There is a dark brown bison blanket from Angel Dear company. Retail sales cost approximately $ 25.

You can watch a video with Psalm West from birth to 10 months of age below.

Have you been spending more time with the family since the Coronavirus pandemic?

Have you been practicing social distancing and self-isolation due to coronavirus?



