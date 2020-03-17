Kim Kardashian saw a lobster walking down the street and now people think it's the end of the world

Kim Kardashian saw a lobster walking down the street in her hometown of Calabassas and now some people think it is the end of the world. As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the world, the locust walking down the street was too much for some people. Kim was certainly surprised when she filmed the crustacean and put the video on her Instagram stories where it quickly went viral. Now some people want to know how the lobster is and are looking for an update on its status. Some wondered if the lobster should be someone's dinner and escaped, but no one knows for sure how the creature ended up walking on the asphalt.

Kim captioned the video with the following.

“A lobster on our street. What's going on?!?!"

%MINIFYHTMLeca0b08a93c03248ec7dcadc8929423211% %MINIFYHTMLeca0b08a93c03248ec7dcadc8929423212%

You can check out the video that Kim Kardashian shared but is no longer featured on her Instagram stories below.

With the Coronavirus pandemic, many are experiencing great fear and some think that the world is coming to an end. Chances are, the lobster was simply mistaken or lost. Whatever the reason, there is nothing to indicate that there is some nefarious reason behind the Calabasas lobster.

While many people were seeing a dark and foreboding message on the lobster's appearance, some saw an opportunity to bring humor to the situation.

Someone created an official Calabassas Lobster Twitter account that is quickly going viral. In a tweet, the Calabassas lobster declared that he was going for a walk.

Then he made a reference to Kim Kardashian's house. You can check out the Calabasas Lobster tweet that got Twitter talking below.

Wtf I think I just passed Kim K.'s house – Lobster Calabasas (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

While some see lobster as an omen, many enjoy the madness of it all, including Kim Kardashian's reaction. The lobster looked healthy, free of blemishes, but it is unknown how long the lobster can live out of the water.

Kim has not provided an update and it is not mentioned whether she or someone in the household attempted to return the lobster to a body of water.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLeca0b08a93c03248ec7dcadc8929423280% %MINIFYHTMLeca0b08a93c03248ec7dcadc8929423280%

Kim Kardashian has focused on self-isolation due to the Coronavirus and has been sharing helpful and health tips with her followers on social media.



Post views:

0 0