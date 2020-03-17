Kieran Trippier intends to retire as a Burnley player | Football news

%MINIFYHTML61ece3f7ee7b91bc5f2c249c3f7d4dd611% %MINIFYHTML61ece3f7ee7b91bc5f2c249c3f7d4dd612%

Kieran Trippier has revealed that he wants to retire at Burnley and would only

Return to the Premier League to play Turf Moor with Sean Dyche.

The 29-year-old English international is playing for Atletico Madrid in Spain and has impressed Diego Simeone since joining the club last summer from Tottenham.

Trippier spent four years at Spurs having become one of the Premier League's best full-backs during a period of similar duration at Burnley.

Dyche frequently refers to having no favorite players except Trippier, and the sentiment is clearly mutual, as the Bury-born defender reveals he has spoken to the Burnley boss twice a week since leaving the club in 2015. .

Trippier told the Burnley Express: "We have a great relationship. We are in contact all the time about the family, soccer. He still loves me for taking me one day. It will surely happen some day, I will play 100% for them again.

"I would love to retire there. That is my goal, to retire at Burnley. I want to play as high as I can for as long as possible, but I will know when the time is right."

"If I'm at Atleti for another two years, that will take me to 32, and Burnley is the only club I would return to England for."

"After that, I would start my coaching badges and I would love to train at Burnley. I would love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes."