Kid Rock's bar will close after initial refusal, Dierks Bentley to help its employees amid closings

Rock boy Y Dierks BentleyThe business of has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Both stars own a bar in Nashville, which is now closed following the recent directive from Nashville Mayor John Cooper that all bars in the city close and restaurants cut their capacity in half.

Kid is co-owner of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse with restaurateur Steve Smith, who initially refused to shut down the operation of the bar despite the mayor's order. He said in a statement Sunday: "We appreciate Mayor Cooper's efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there is a state mandate ordering the closure of all bars and restaurants, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional . is aimed at a select group of companies. "

Steve added: "We are compassionate to those who have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus and all who are helping to manage the crisis as the entire world addresses the outbreak. However, a Tootsie employer as immediate as last night, mentioned having experienced the polio epidemic and did not remember that such extreme measures were transmitted in history. "

He continued: "In response, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy & # 39; s, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock & # 39; s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner will remain open to serve the public until the Governor of Tennessee issues the mandate state".

However, within 24 hours, Steve changed his mind and announced that he will close all his bars and restaurants, including Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse.

Dierks, on the other hand, has stepped ahead of Steve by not only closing his famous Whiskey Row bar, but also pledging $ 90,000 for his hourly employees. He posted on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, March 16, "My heart goes out to all the boys / girls in Lower Broad … I am going to give each 90 hour employee every hour $ 1,000 to help in the short term." while our community and our country try to manage the situation. "

The "Living" singer also encouraged "all bar owners in Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bars, waitresses, security, dishwashers, etc. to the best of their ability." He added, "Lower Broadway is Nashville's heartbeat. Let's make sure we help the people who help make the music happen."