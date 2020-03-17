Khloe Kardashian gets mad at her nephew after Malika Haqq gives birth

Aunt Koko is already in love with her new nephew.

Monday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the arrival of Malika Haqqthe baby Ace Flores On Instagram. After her best friend shared the exciting news that she and her ex OLD TESTAMENT. Genesis& # 39; son was born on Saturday, the keeping up with the Kardashians star left her "handsome nephew,quot; a heartfelt message in the comment section.

%MINIFYHTMLf3dd8c12dd121271c1df11beb1ec543513% %MINIFYHTMLf3dd8c12dd121271c1df11beb1ec543514%

"My beautiful and beautiful nephew!" the proud aunt wrote. "Ace, we've been waiting for you."

%MINIFYHTMLf3dd8c12dd121271c1df11beb1ec543515% %MINIFYHTMLf3dd8c12dd121271c1df11beb1ec543516%

Malika's little bundle of joy was also warmly welcomed by the rest of the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner He commented: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡I can't wait to meet him !! Kendall Jenner He also left the new mom with a message: "Congratulations! I love you." Entering, Kim Kardashian he wrote, "He is perfect! We can't wait to meet him! I love them so much!" Keeping things edifying, Kourtney Kardashian He wrote: "Life is beautiful, I can't wait to smell it." Corey's bet He also sent the mother-son duo warm wishes, writing: "Congratulations !!!!!!!!!!!"