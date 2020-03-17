Khloe Kardashian gets mad at her nephew after Malika Haqq gives birth

Aunt Koko is already in love with her new nephew.
Monday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the arrival of Malika Haqqthe baby Ace Flores On Instagram. After her best friend shared the exciting news that she and her ex OLD TESTAMENT. Genesis& # 39; son was born on Saturday, the keeping up with the Kardashians star left her "handsome nephew,quot; a heartfelt message in the comment section.
"My beautiful and beautiful nephew!" the proud aunt wrote. "Ace, we've been waiting for you."
Malika's little bundle of joy was also warmly welcomed by the rest of the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner He commented: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡I can't wait to meet him !! Kendall Jenner He also left the new mom with a message: "Congratulations! I love you." Entering, Kim Kardashian he wrote, "He is perfect! We can't wait to meet him! I love them so much!" Keeping things edifying, Kourtney Kardashian He wrote: "Life is beautiful, I can't wait to smell it." Corey's bet He also sent the mother-son duo warm wishes, writing: "Congratulations !!!!!!!!!!!"
In September Malika announced that she was expecting her first child and spoke about how her trip to motherhood was a "blessing,quot;.
"The reason I was so excited to know I was pregnant was because I knew my life was going to change for the better, the biggest blessing I ever wanted but I didn't know what I was going to get, is finally here," shared the reality star. on his Facebook Watch program Side to side.
Throughout her pregnancy, Khloe has been there for the first time for her mother and has even offered her best friend's lavish baby shower.
"(Khloe) promised Malika that he will help her and will be there to help her every step of the way," a source told E! News. "She is excited for (daughter) True (Thompson) have another friend on the crew and have Malika experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mother. "
keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
