Khloe Kardashian answers fans question about whether she and Tristan will be together again

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have run into very serious problems in recent years, including their very public cheating scandals, the former couple has one important thing in common: their daughter.

People Magazine reports that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star takes her son with Thompson incredibly seriously, and it's one of the reasons they have managed to keep him so well. Last Monday, the reality star shared a photo of him holding his little baby, True.

In the picture, Khloe and True are wearing matching pajamas. Khloe fans know that her daughter with the NBA player will be 2 years old next month. The 35-year-old woman wrote in her post that the only thing her daughter needs to remember is how much each of them loves her.

Sister Kardashian's post was hit by a ton of sweet comments from the people closest to her, but also from her fans and followers. Then, the 29-year-old basketball player also commented on the post, and a fan asked if they were going to be together again.

More specifically, the online commenter asked Khloe if that meant they were fixing their romance, and she said all the post meant was that "her parents love her beyond measure."

Khloe's fans know that she and Tristan broke up last year after it was revealed that she had kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, at a party. To make matters worse, it was the second high-profile cheating scandal in the midst of their romance.

In 2018, Tristan was at the top of the media headlines when he was arrested for dating other women while Khloé was about to give birth. Several media reported on infidelity in the 24 hours before the reality star had her first child.

In response to accusations of being a home destroyer, Jordyn claimed that Tristan kissed her at the party, but they never slept together. Regardless of past disputes, sources claim that Tristan and Khloe continue to get along for the sake of their baby.



