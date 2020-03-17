Khloe Kardashian addresses status of relationship with Tristan Thompson amid reconciliation rumors

%MINIFYHTML2d76cb686b8c024c90b7e49b3ee8f21c11% %MINIFYHTML2d76cb686b8c024c90b7e49b3ee8f21c12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Answer a fan's question about whether they were back together after the basketball player left heart emojis in the photo of Khloe with her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian can have a good relationship with Tristan Thompson for the sake of their daughter True Thompson, but that doesn't mean they are back together. The reality TV star stopped speculating about the status of their relationship after lingering reconciliation rumors while answering a fan's question on Instagram.

On Sunday, March 15, the Good American co-founder posted a photo of his twinning with his 23-month-old daughter in matching pajamas. The 35-year-old reality show model / star captioned it: "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!"

Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner agreed with her, writing, "true truth." Like many others leaving gushing comments, Tristan left three heart emojis under the photo. This made a fan wonder if that means they are dating again. Without letting the speculation get wilder, the first "The X factor (US)"The co-host answered the question from fans:" It means that her parents love her beyond measure. "

This is not the first time that Tristan has commented on Khloe's post. He was caught leaving a comment that said, "shameless," under the photo of his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago and called it "perfection" in a comment in November.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star was said to have been flirting harder with her baby mom in person than with her social media activities. "Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life it gets even stronger," a source told HollywoodLife.com earlier this month.

Detailing Tristan's efforts to woo Khloe, the source said: "He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers and many of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stops telling her that he wants her back. "

However, Khloe was apparently not easily conquered by her sweet gestures. "Khloe enjoys the attention, but still mistrusts him in that regard," the source explained. "She trusts him as a father to True, but as for getting back together right now, she wants to keep things as they are."