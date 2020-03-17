Kevin Pietersen: We look back at five of his best test innings | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML51dac2c81b5c74c14fed76202b5cd8cb11% %MINIFYHTML51dac2c81b5c74c14fed76202b5cd8cb12%

Two years after his retirement, we remember some of the best test innings from one of England's most notable hitters.





Kevin Pietersen played some incredible innings in a remarkable test race

On March 17, 2018, one of England's most talented and controversial hitters announced his retirement from cricket.

Kevin Pietersen's international career spanned just over nine years and saw him play 277 times for England, including 104 test matches.

There was seldom a dull moment at that time and for every contentious incident, there were countless extraordinary entries. With 23 Hundred and Nine Cent ODI Test to his name, no matter what you think of the Pietersen man, no one can deny the hitter's genius.

We remember five of the best KP test entries …

The Oval, vs Australia, September 2005 – 158, tied game

Kevin Pietersen marked his first series in Cricket Test with an Ashes-clinching entry in The Oval in 2005

The only starting point, and the moment Pietersen earned (most of) his adoptive nation. Only six races separated the teams, and the series, in the first innings and 126-5, looked like England's dream of a backward success in the ashes could fall apart again. Pietersen had other ideas. He needed some luck along the way, but that day was a force of nature against a highly experienced and world-class attack.

Lord & # 39; s, vs India, July 2011 – 202 not eliminated, England won by 196 races

Trial game number 2,000 was thought to be Sachin Tendulkar's last in Lord & # 39; s, and in many minds it was supposed to be the Little Master. Pietersen's first hundred races were rough, the rest sublime. Collaterally, they were the difference between the two sides in a match that set the tone for a 4-0 series success when England dethroned India to go to the top of the world ranking for the first time.

In Test 2,000, Pietersen illuminated Lord & # 39; s with a brilliant double hundred

Colombo, vs Sri Lanka, April 2012 – 151, England won by eight wickets

Pietersen had started his most turbulent year with a miserable scoring streak, along with most of his teammates, in a 3-0 clash against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Here, in the searing heat and exhausting resistance, he overpowered the Sri Lankans in his territory to lead England to a series-leveling victory and a face-saver.

Headingley, vs South Africa, August 2012 – 149, tied game

The scene of Pietersen's most outrageous extremes. In between, it was impressive when he disarmed Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel to help England have a fleeting hope of victory in a rain-affected match against the new best team in the world. Subsequently, he held an incredibly inept press conference in which, apparently with the intention of saying nothing, he did the opposite and started a man-management crisis in England.

Pietersen's surprising blow at Headingley was followed by a strange post-match interview.

Mumbai vs. India, November 2012 – 186, England won by 10 wickets

The best of the lot, surely. England's hopes of winning a first series in India since the mid-1980s seemed bleak after chasing defeat in Ahmedabad. But in spinner's paradise at Wankhede Stadium, James Anderson's second ball-of-the-match wicket was the sailors' only hit: Pietersen's batting verges on the supernatural. He dominated a 206 position with fellow centurion Alastair Cook as England leveled the score at 1-1 and picked up the momentum for another victory at Kolkata and eventual 2-1 success.