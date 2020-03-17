Kevin McCall alleges that his baby mom Eva Marcille is using Michael Sterling

Kevin McCall has been losing in more ways than one lately. However, that doesn't stop his outlandish attacks on social media against his baby's mother, Eva Marcille.

In her last speech, she accused the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of using her husband.

The singer received a message from a fan saying that they could see in Marley's eyes that she was not happy.

Kevin replied to the follower with: Why do people say he looks great? You may not even know it is being used, so I give you the benefit of the doubt. I don't hate Mike Sterling at all and pray that he never does. Give me a reason to do it.

He also added a message to another screenshot that said, 'Why are people trying so hard to show that … they don't like their ex, instead of ignoring them all together … why do they have to be something with the ex for you to do? have support to slander or criticize them, your new Man does not realize, you only put energy in the things you want, you do not put energy in the things you do not want … in fact you do the opposite. My ex has to find a better way to move forward on this isn't it. "

This comes after Kevin also accused Eva of having children to collect child support for at least 18 years.

As of now, Kevin has no rights or contact with the girl he shares with the RHOA star.

He attempted to bring Marcille to court after discovering that the Top Model alumnus changed her daughter's last name to Sterling, but ended up being arrested for fighting against security in court.

To make matters worse (for him), the case was dismissed because it had not been a matter of an Atlanta court since the original custody order was issued in Los Angeles.



