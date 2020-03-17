Home Entertainment Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
Roommates, it seems like Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Kevin is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the virus. According to NBA source Shams Charania, Kevin says he feels good and encourages "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and be quarantined." We're going to get through this. "

Kevin has reportedly had no symptoms, much as Idris Elba, who also announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday. Catch up on that tea below.

We'll make sure to keep you posted on this story and more coronavirus updates, Roommates.

