Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Roommates, it seems like Kevin Durant is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

Kevin is one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the virus. According to NBA source Shams Charania, Kevin says he feels good and encourages "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and be quarantined." We're going to get through this. "

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells him @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he feels good: “Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this. " – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant had no symptoms and was among the four positive network test results. The two-time message from the NBA Finals MVP is one that everyone should keep in mind: remain quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Kevin has reportedly had no symptoms, much as Idris Elba, who also announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday. Catch up on that tea below.

We'll make sure to keep you posted on this story and more coronavirus updates, Roommates.