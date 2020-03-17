Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets athlete Kevin Durant positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLc491877d039bafc3901b64b69c3a5e8e13% %MINIFYHTMLc491877d039bafc3901b64b69c3a5e8e14%

The star revealed that he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the disease. He shared his diagnosis with The Athletic Shams Charania, who tweeted not long after: "Durant says he feels good: 'Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this.'

%MINIFYHTMLc491877d039bafc3901b64b69c3a5e8e15% %MINIFYHTMLc491877d039bafc3901b64b69c3a5e8e16%

Initially, a press release from The Nets revealed that there are four players who tested positive for COVID-19, but chose to keep people's names anonymous. "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player exhibits symptoms while three are asymptomatic," they said in a statement. "The four players are currently isolated and under the care of the team's doctors."

As of today, there are a total of seven NBA players who are positive for the coronavirus. The first to test positive was Utah Rudy gobert.