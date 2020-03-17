Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets athlete Kevin Durant positive for coronavirus
The star revealed that he is one of four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the disease. He shared his diagnosis with The Athletic Shams Charania, who tweeted not long after: "Durant says he feels good: 'Everyone be careful, take care and quarantine. We're going to get through this.'
Initially, a press release from The Nets revealed that there are four players who tested positive for COVID-19, but chose to keep people's names anonymous. "Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player exhibits symptoms while three are asymptomatic," they said in a statement. "The four players are currently isolated and under the care of the team's doctors."
As of today, there are a total of seven NBA players who are positive for the coronavirus. The first to test positive was Utah Rudy gobert.
Upon learning that Gobert contracted the disease, the NBA immediately suspended the season.
At the time of publication, Durant had not addressed the news, but the Brooklyn Nets promised the NBA community and fans that they are working diligently to evaluate everyone who may have been in contact with any of the four players. They stated in their statement: "All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team's medical personnel. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority for the The organization and the team are doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best possible care. "
