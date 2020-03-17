Kevin Durant makes the return at the end of the season & # 39; not very realistic & # 39 ;, says Rich Kleiman | NBA News

Kevin Durant, who returns at the end of the season from his Achilles injury, "is not very realistic," according to business partner Rich Kleiman.

Kleiman made the comment during an appearance in the Monday edition of ESPN Radio& # 39; s Golic and Wingo Program.

Even if Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN On Sunday it aired that NBA owners and executives are gearing up for mid and late June as the best scenario for the league to resume action, the ongoing suspension apparently has not changed Durant's tune on a possible 2019 debut. twenty.

"Honestly, it's not very realistic from my point of view, and it's not even talked about," said Kleiman.















Durant broke his Achilles tendon while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last June and signed with the Nets in July.

Before suspending NBA operations last week, Durant, Kleiman and Nets general manager Sean Marks had indicated that the 31-year-old would be out for the entire season while continuing to rehabilitate the injury.

















Durant had already expressed his desire to play for the United States team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, although the status of the Summer Games is uncertain at this time in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

