Keri Hilson deletes tweets about the coronavirus conspiracy theory after being criticized

Despite the initial reaction, a fan applauds the singer for being & # 39; a free bedbug & # 39; and adds: & # 39; Don't let management or the record label put you in the box of just being an artist / musician & # 39 ;.

Keri Hilson He recently landed in hot water over his Coronavirus tweets. In the tweets on Sunday, March 15, the singer alluded to her Twitter account that the pandemic had something to do with 5G networks.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," Keri wrote in the now-deleted tweet. "Petitions, organizations, studies … through the effects of radiation. 5G released in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People fell dead. See attachment and go to my IG stories for more information. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE !!! "

He also shared links and video clips to support his argument, although it did not automatically make his theory convincing. If anything, he received a huge backlash that apparently led his team to ask him to remove the controversial tweets.

"Management has asked me to remove the videos / articles," he explained Monday, March 16. "I appreciate the good speech on unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real. May God be with us … prayers for all."

Despite the tweet, people still felt the need to correct the star. "I say this with all due respect, but to say that the CAUSED 5G coronavirus is not an unconventional thought. It was misinformation. And it is irresponsible that you do not trust. I hope you heal," one user replied to Keri. "LOL HAHAHA, it was not an unconventional thought. You were simply wrong," added someone else.

However, some people jumped to his defense. "Obviously they don't want to hear the truth. 5G is still a problem whether it fueled this pandemic or not. I think it should definitely be discussed. Thanks for sharing. DON'T LET THESE FAKE PAGES COME UP!" one tweeted.

"I think it speaks volumes for a woman to know more than the average and express herself. People may believe what they want, but to disregard their beliefs, research, and thoughts is ignorant. It is not misinformation if she says what she thinks it is. it's called another perspective, "said another fan.

Meanwhile, one person applauded her for being "a free thinker." The person continued, "Don't let management or the record label put you in the box of just being an artist / musician. I think you're bigger than that. Sometimes our thoughts are not totally refined, but people prefer when it's raw n authentic instead of when it's made. "