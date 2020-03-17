Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September due to COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to happen on May 2, 2020, however Churchill Downs has announced that "the best two minutes in sports,quot; will not take place until September 5, 2020.

In a press release yesterday, the race track announced that those dates depend on approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which will discuss the matter on March 19.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be rescheduled from May 2, 2020 to September 5, 2020.

"Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members, and the community." Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement. “As the situation evolved, we constantly made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment. The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult decisions, but we believe that the necessary decisions and our hearts go out to those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic. "

And he adds: “Our team is united in our commitment to have the best Kentucky Derby of all time and, without a doubt, the most exclusive in any of our lives. While we are always respectful of the traditional Kentucky Derby traditions, our Company's true legacy is endurance, acceptance of change, and unwavering determination. "