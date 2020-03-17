Kehlani unable to release new album as planned due to coronavirus crisis

Instagram

Addressing the delay in her follow-up to the 2017 debut album & # 39; SweetSexySavage & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Nights Like This & # 39; He affirms that he is focused on how to be a good citizen for society at the moment.

Kehlani He is putting his new album release on hold amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The star was due to release the long-awaited follow-up to her 2017 debut album "SweetSexySavage" in the near future, but, on social media, she explained that she and her team are "unable to complete any of our plans or follow through on the album. right now because of the pandemic. "

"To be transparent, I had a release date," his post began, before adding that it was, "Not thinking about music right now, focused on how to be a good citizen for society right now."

The last project released by Kehlani was his 2019 mixtape "While We Wait", and last December (19) he released the song "All Me", which features guest voices from Keyshia Cole.

The coronavirus outbreak, described by the US President. USA Donald trump As a national emergency, it has wreaked havoc in the entertainment industry, with acts including Virgin, Cher, Foo Fighters, Billie eilish Y Mariah Carey They were all forced to cancel the shows while health officials advise fans to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.