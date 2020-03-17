Katarina Johnson-Thompson left frustrated by interrupted Olympic preparation | Olympic Games News





Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning gold in the heptathlon at the World Championship in Doha

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has admitted she has been frustrated by her inability to train and compete as she prepares for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains fully committed to hosting the Tokyo Games this summer, despite concerns about the coronavirus.

But Johnson-Thompson, who won gold at the World Championship in Doha in October last year, would apparently be in favor of delaying the Olympics.

The 27-year-old, whose training base is in the French city of Montpellier, said she had been frustrated by lack of resources and planning with her first competition this summer that had already been canceled.

"France is completely closed. I already had limited access to the gym and no physical therapy was available, but now I cannot train and return to the UK, which also faces evolving challenges," he posted on his Twitter account.

"In addition to this, my first Heptathlon camp and training in the United States has been canceled and the competition plan that I and my coach made must be dismantled and redone."

"We are trying to follow the information on how to continue safely while reducing the risk to everyone around us and the information and the local government disagree."

Johnson-Thompson also seemed to criticize the IOC, and the Tokyo games will begin on July 24.

"IOC Council,quot; Encourages Athletes To Continue Preparing For The Olympics As Best They Can "With The Olympics Just Four Months Away, But Government Legislation Imposes Isolation At Home With Tracks, Gyms, And Public Spaces closed.

"I feel pressured to train and maintain the same routine that is impossible."

The world champion doesn't have to qualify for this summer's games, but she admits that her preparations have been far from ideal.

"I am in a very fortunate place under the circumstances. I am healthy, well supported and have already qualified for the Olympics. But at this point it is difficult to approach the season when everything has changed up front, apart from the final deadline. "