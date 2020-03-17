Karli Redd of Love & Hiphop presents new giant and tragic lips! (Plastic surgery)

Karli Redd of Love & Hip Hop is the latest celebrity to get under the knife and her lips are surgically enlarged, MTO News has discovered.

The beautiful reality star unveiled her new lips this week on social media. And her fans are not happy with the new look.

Karli is currently trending worldwide.

Here's how it was before:

And this is how it looks now;

Karli, whose real name is Karli Lewis, is a 46-year-old American television personality, hip-hop artist, model, and actress. She is best known for appearing as the lead cast member of the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since its premiere in June 2012.

In July 2012, Redd released his debut single, "A Girl Has Needs,quot;, on iTunes. In October 2018, he announced an upcoming music project called "Karlie Ferrari,quot; that could be released as an EP.