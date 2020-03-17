Karisma Kapoor reveals some fun facts about her children

Karisma Kapoor has been one of Bollywood's most adored leading ladies since the 90's and even today her charming personality creates magic every time she decides to appear on screen. But for her children, Samaira and Kiaan, it is her aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tops the list when it comes to choosing her favorite actress.

Yes, you heard right. In fact, it was Karisma Kapoor who made this interesting revelation. In a recent interview, when asked if she was her children's favorite actress, she said, "I don't think so. I think it's Bebo (Kareena). They don't really watch my movies and I don't. Force them. They've seen some and I like it like that. . It's okay ".

Speaking about her comeback with the show, Mentalhood, Karisma also mentioned that her children are extremely excited. She shared, "They are excited for me to return to work. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and hopefully believe that. it has also been attributed to my children. " You are truly inspiring Karisma!