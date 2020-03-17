Kardashians pay tribute to Rob Kardashian on his 33rd birthday

Happy Birthday, Rob Kardashian!

The former reality star rang in another year on Tuesday, his 33rd birthday coinciding with St. Patrick's Day. Of course, her special day did not go unnoticed by the special people in her life: her very famous relatives.

On social networks, matriarch Kris JennerHe paid tribute to his son, writing: "Happy birthday Rob! You really are the most wonderful father, son, brother and friend and I am very proud of you … you are always here for all of us and for me. Thank you God every day for blessing me with you. You are a big part of my heart and I love you very much … I love Mama xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial ".

Kim Kardashian He shared his good wishes with a dose of nostalgia as he shared photos of Rob's 24th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas. "Happy birthday, I love you so much @robkardashianofficial that I remember this trip to Las Vegas as if it were yesterday! I hope we can celebrate it soon!" Wrote the Skims magnate.