Kandi Burruss publishes a new episode of "Speak On It,quot;: watch it here

Kandi Burruss makes fans happy by posting the latest Talk about it episode on his YouTube channel. Check it out below and you'd better watch it from the comfort of your home these days!

‘Go to my Youtube and watch my #SpeakOnIt about tonight's episode! What did you think about tonight's episode? #RHOA, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘At least Porsha held Nene responsible all the time and Nene apologized. That's what matters! & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘Am I the only one who heard“ Was it really difficult without you? ”Speak On It used to be Kandi speaking facts. Now it is she who says "Kenya didn't mean it that way,quot; and shades everyone else. Sigh…. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: ‘She said," It was really difficult without you "… it probably means that when she was going through difficult times, she didn't have that person in her corner who she was close to. Every time you are fighting someone, you always cast shadow. Everybody does. 🤷🏾‍♀️ ’

Someone else wrote, "So I don't like how Kenya bought the cookie woman, and no one seemed offended that this woman was talking about her husband, but when Nene says something about the Kenyan husband who left her couple seemed crazy, come on, fake. "

A follower also shared his opinion and said: “ I think Porsha found it difficult without Nene, especially when she was doing it with Denise, clearly she did not speak to you ladies about her problems with Denise, but I think she would have trusted Nene. Since Nene has been married longer and she may have asked for some advice and I think that is what she meant. I mean it's common sense, it's normal to say that you're fine without someone when and that you're happy not to have them in your life anyway, when you're mad at them, most of us do that so that we can't seem to Let's miss her, but it was clear that Porsha missed her and was angry at how Nene was acting. I mean, you were there at the last meeting. Kandi, you are prejudiced and prejudiced when it comes to Porsha. "

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi also stays at home with her family these days.



Post views:

0 0