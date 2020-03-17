Kandi Burruss is showing fans how she has fun at home with her family – Check out Riley Burruss, Todd and Ace Wells Tucker

Kandi Burruss is at home with her family these days after United States President Donald Trump said that people should avoid social gatherings above ten people.

Kandi shared a couple of videos in which she, Todd Tucker and their children, Riley Burruss and Ace Wells Tucker have fun at home.

Check out the clips Kandi shared on her social media account below.

‘What happens when you're stuck in the house … follow @rileyburruss tiktok🤣 # tiktok #rileyburruss," Kandi captioned one of the clips.

Someone said: ‘Timeout !!! I felt that Kandi could have sold drugs once or twice the way she raised her hand! "And another follower posted this:" I've been waiting for this #TikTok video all day! "

Another fan said, "This was very funny, you didn't see it coming from Kandi," and another commenter posted this: "You are all funny … Corona is really bringing families together."

Someone else posted: "@kandi I need to step up my tiktok game instead of playing basketball with these two little guys that I played and broke a toe on and it's DAY 1 OF THE DAMN BLOCKING."

Kandi shared another video that you can see below:

Someone else said, "Todd is definitely the one who has become the most !!!!" And one commenter said, "Look at his face before the music even starts. I was ready to show."

A follower said, ‘Waitttt, I thought Riley was Meg Thee Stallion for a second what? 😭 ’and a fan posted this:‘ Todd back there, like he's waiting to show all his moves ’

Someone else also appreciated Todd's dance and said, "Todd was very dedicated … You know he was training Ace like," Come on buddy … It's one, two, three, and four! "@kandi’

One commenter posted, "I think Todd is auditioning for Soul Train or Dance Fever," and one fan said, "Todd had been waiting for this moment to shine, hahaha, he in the back seriously."

Kandi is hanging around at home these days with her family.



