Journalists, presenters, city officials "Social Distance,quot; to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – As millions of viewers were warned to start distancing themselves socially, many people working in and behind the scenes are practicing what they preach.

At a press conference at the San Francisco city hall, cameras and journalists observed the so-called 6-foot rule, and city and government officials kept a safe distance from each other behind the podium.

Anchors were doing the same.

"During this coronavirus pandemic, KPIX 5 is practicing social distancing, even on the studio set," presenter Michelle Griego at the opening of the broadcast at noon, while she and presenter Kenny Choi sat at a distance.