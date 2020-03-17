Jordyn Woods talks about her tattoo and shares more photos of her Dreamy Vacay amid the world coronavirus crisis

Jordyn Woods is home after her incredible vacation and seemed surprised by what was happening and by the strong steps being taken around the world to try to contain the virus as much as possible. She continues to share photos from her vacation and fans are happy to see those dreamy photos.

They told him that he was giving them hope that life would one day return to normal.

‘" What it means to me will never surprise me "if you want to know what the tat says 😚", Jordyn captioned her post, and another follower posted this: "Great job from @jordynwoods because your tattoos look bomb!"

Someone said, "I'm going to get the same tattoo soon, I'll tag you when I get it. I love it. '

One commenter wrote: ‘Good morning, beautiful and elegant teacher lady with an innocent face that captures the brightest star in the sky in her eyes. Hello Jordanynwoods. "

Another follower posted: "@jordynwoods Thank you because I was trying to figure out what your tattoo says."

Another follower, on the other hand, doesn't seem to think it's appropriate to flaunt empty photos during such frustrating times when panic and fear rule everyone's love.

"I think it is not so appropriate to show some vacation photos when the world is facing such a big pandemic." Although there are not so many infected people in my country, we cannot go out in larger groups, all restaurants, shopping malls, bars, clubs, schools, universities … are closed until the situation returns to normal. We have to wear a mask wherever we go. The borders are closed to all foreigners who try to enter the country. So maybe I could try to inform people how they can reduce the spread of covid-19 with their large audience, "the follower said.

One commenter wrote: "Americans are complaining about everything, panicking over toilet paper or something."

Do you think it is inappropriate for Jordyn to post those photos now?



