Jordyn Woods comes home from her distraction / work trip: "Is life even real right now?"

Jordyn Woods finally had to come to the United States after her incredible vacation. While on the go, he made sure to keep his fans up-to-date with all kinds of photos and videos and now, he seems to be in shock after learning about what's going on in the United States.

In a recent post on his social media account, he wonders if this life is even real, learning that more countries are blocked today.

On the other hand, she was grateful to be able to have this last vacancy before the world crisis also hit her.

Check out her recent post that she shared on her social media account.

"What a journey it has been, it is even real life right now … being here has been an incredible distraction / work journey and now I have to accept the fact that I am about to fly home soon to the empty stores already the quarantine, but I thank God for allowing me to be here another day and I pray that we can all find the strength to do it day by day in this crazy time we live in. Thank you for the beautiful stay @jumeirahsaadiyat & # 39 ;, Jordyn wrote in your post.

Someone said, "Hahaha, I hope I am not broke now and have never depended on Kylies' ass," and another follower posted this: "Such beautiful photos and an even more beautiful title." I love you, Jordyn! "

A fan asked Jordyn, "Please, keep posting, because these pictures give the rest of us hope that the coronavirus won't kill us all."

Someone else said, "Go to the smaller stores … they are stocked. Places like CVS and Rite Aid have a certain amount that they post daily. Don't believe the hype!"

A commenter posted this: ‘Beautiful, Jordyn and very well said! Praying for God's protection over you and your family as you travel home. "

A follower said this to people in the comments: ‘Read this message! You have been overwhelmed by life, you feel depressed in a dark place and you need God badly, you thought about committing suicide, you thought about giving up, you doubted God. I want to encourage you to get better! You can bend but you won't break! You are going to do it!

Hopefully we can get through this together.



