Jordan imposes a state of emergency to curb the coronavirus pandemic | Jordan News

%MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332211% %MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332212%

King Abdullah of Jordan has approved a nnational defense law that gives the government radical powers to enforce a state of emergency to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal decree issued on Tuesday allows Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz to impose curfews, close businesses and put restrictions on people's freedom of movement.

%MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332213% %MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332214%

The law, applied so far during wars and disasters, will be implemented. "in a way that does not hinder Jordanian civil and political liberties, and that protects public liberties and freedom of expression, "according to the royal decree.

%MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332215% %MINIFYHTML7abf361de4321f7d3783df96ec47332216%

"Jordanians' health is sacred and above all else," the decree said, as Jordan recorded 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Extraordinary measures

Last week, Jordan announced a lockout that began Wednesday, ordering all citizens to stay in their separate emergency homes and banning travel between provinces to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The government announced the closure of all government institutions, except hospitals, as of Wednesday and ordered private companies to close their offices and send employees home.

All stores in shopping malls would be closed except those that sell food and medicine. Meetings of more than 10 people will be prohibited.

On Tuesday, the government banned any travel in and out of the country. It closed the land and sea border crossings with Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Israel and Palestine and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights.

Army troops have been deployed around the capital Amman and on roads between provinces.

Jordan's head of food and drug administration Hayel Obeidat told Al Jazeera that "he has instructed pharmacies to deliver drugs to patients free of charge to keep people at home and minimize the risk of infection."

The state of emergency was imposed in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Jordan (Ali Younes / Al Jazeera)

In recent weeks, the Jordanian health ministry has struggled to impose around forty suspected cases, and some people who turned to social media did not criticize the measures and did not heed their orders.

On Tuesday, the government also issued a conditional release of detainees and prisoners to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

& # 39; The law was needed & # 39;

Experts said the government had to resort to the emergency law because Jordanian citizens did not cooperate with the government and did not take the spread of the coronavirus seriously.

"This law is necessary because of the spread of the coronavirus in the country and because the public really did not take it seriously on government orders," said Laith Nasrawin, an associate professor of public law at the University of Jordan.

Ibrahim Aljazy, an associate professor of international law at the University of Jordan, told Al Jazeera that the country needed such a law at the time of this health crisis.

"We are dealing with a special circumstance due to the spread of the pandemic."

But parliament member Ghazi al-Hawamleh told Al Jazeera that he disagreed with the emergency laws, alleging that "it was not necessary."

"Although Jordanians were slow to react adequately to government orders, they were generally going around," he said.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports