John Legend will have a concert from home and Chrissy Teigen expresses his enthusiasm

Chrissy Teigen announced to her fans that her husband, John Legend, will be having a concert from home. Chrissy tells people that she's obviously going to be there, too, and she's showing great support for her husband.

Today, more and more people remain in their homes after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed the guidelines for the next two weeks.

Hre’s Chrissy post below.

Someone said, "Exactly what the world needs right now in the midst of all this chaos," and a follower posted this: "It must be nice." I need a quarantine bath.

Another fan said that "now Corona is closing the world, if someone wants to read a good book, I just released one."

Someone else wrote: ‘Some local artists in Boston are playing streamed shows and opening their venmas to accept tips and then donating them to local jobless servers and servers. Imagine how many you and John could help! "

A follower posted: ‘Get him to play the,quot; once more "song list, we only have time here. It's actually an underrated IMO album. "

One commenter wrote this: "I laughed too much at this, as it reminded me of saying the same thing, when my ex-husband had a,quot; surprise "birthday party rolling on the floor laughing."

Someone else said, ‘I just told my wife, and apparently I don't have a choice either! Thanks for doing this @johnlegend! Very cool and very friendly. Red heart. & # 39;

Another commenter posted: ‘Haha, you always make me laugh, even during this health crisis. Thanks for always sharing your life! "

Another person said this to Chriss on his Twitter account: "When all of this is over or at least reasonably controlled, you and John are invited to our place for a barbecue and / or grilled vegetables."

Both Chriss and John are advising their fans to stay home during these difficult times.



